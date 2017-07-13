Brian Fountain | Live Casino & Hotel

Live Casino & Hotel a nnounced the appointment of Brian Fountain as director of food and beverage.

Fountain has more than 20 years of experience in hospitality and restaurant management to ensure premiere levels of quality and service across the property’s restaurants, bars and lounges, as well as banquets, private events, employee dining, and catering operations. In this role, he will be responsible for managing and developing the food and beverage team, controlling budgets and operating expenses, and cultivating vendor and partner relationships.

Prior to joining Live Casino & Hotel, Fountain held positions within Caesars Entertainment Corporation as general manager of The Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino, Harrah’s Hotel and Casino and most recently as director of food and beverage at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, since its opening in 2014. His industry experience also includes management and director roles at leading restaurant groups.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.