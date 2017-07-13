Deborah George-Feres | Leadership Essentials Baltimore County

Leadership Essentials Baltimore County , a leadership program of Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce, named Deborah George-Feres program manager. George-Feres brings more than 11 years of experience in leadership coaching.

George-Feres founded Indigo Coaching Systems, which specializes in executive and leadership coaching. She has coached and trained leaders at all levels in the private and federal sectors, including the National Institutes of Health, Department of Education and the American Cancer Society. She has also volunteered as a coach for Leadership Essentials Howard County.

