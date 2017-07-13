Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: For DHMH, a second chance to address a critical problem

By: Editorial Advisory Board July 13, 2017

Although it has been approximately one year since retired Baltimore City Circuit Judge Gale Rasin ordered officials from the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to show cause why they should not be held in contempt for not placing mentally incompetent defendants in mental health facilities as ordered rather than jail, many of these mentally ...

