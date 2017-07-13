Quantcast

Hogan to attend National Governors Association meeting

By: Associated Press July 13, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to attend the National Governors Association meeting. Hogan is set to be in Providence, Rhode Island, for the meeting on Thursday. It runs through Saturday. More than 30 governors will be meeting to discuss topics like cybersecurity and federal-state collaboration. Other topics include the global economy and trade, as well as ...

