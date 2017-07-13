Quantcast

The offensive offensive

By: Jack L.B. Gohn July 13, 2017

Even his biggest fans would probably agree that President Donald Trump is the most incivil president in our history. The almost daily outpouring of venom, spleen and gaucherie from the White House is both beyond dispute and unprecedented. Whether it be commenting on a news anchor’s supposed bleeding from plastic surgery, elbowing one world leader ...
To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo