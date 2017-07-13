Quantcast

Maryland’s counties competing to launch, nurture tech companies

By: Christine Condon July 13, 2017

Maryland's counties have jumped into the high-stakes competition for growing technology companies, using a variety of strategies to recruit and in some instances even finance tech firms. Some counties are offering technology workshops. Others are diving into workforce training. Still others are sponsoring incubator spaces and setting up loan programs. The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, for example, ...

