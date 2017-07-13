Quantcast

Md. correctional officer charged with sexually assaulting inmate in cell

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Dan Morse July 13, 2017

A Maryland correctional officer has been charged with forcing an inmate to perform a sex act in her jail cell, according to police allegations filed Wednesday in a case that could hinge on DNA evidence the inmate allegedly saved and hid for investigators. Authorities said the incident unfolded Tuesday morning at Montgomery County's main jail, near ...

