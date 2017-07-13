Quantcast

Police investigating 2 robberies related to online sales

By: Associated Press July 13, 2017

ROCKVILLE — Police in Maryland say they're investigating two robberies where people offered items for sale online and were robbed when they met the supposed buyers in person. Montgomery County police say in a statement that the unrelated robberies happened in the Wheaton area. Police say one robbery took place July 6 after a man offered ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo