Md. threat screening firm adds e-commerce website

A Maryland provider of threat detection and screening technologies now has its own e-commerce website. Smiths Detection Inc., which has its American headquarters in Edgewood, launched www.mysmithsdetection.com, through which customers can buy, track and analyze consumable products and accessories. It recommends products that work with threat detection systems the customer owns. The website offers discounting for bulk orders, same-day ...