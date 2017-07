Gable , a designer, integrator, fabricator and provider of award-winning design, architectural elements and signs, digital displays and lighting solutions, has named Michael Shulman senior vice president. Shulman brings to Gable a passion for creating cutting-edge design solutions that achieve client objectives.

