Mike Varner has joined MedStar Health as vice president of brand strategy. He leads the healthcare system’s brand strategy, brand advertising and major sports sponsorships. Varner most recently worked at WoodSpring Hotels and Choice Hotels, where he held executive brand strategy roles.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.