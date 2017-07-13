Quantcast

Md. health secretary accuses Senate president of quid pro quo on confirmation

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 13, 2017

The state's acting health secretary is accusing Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. of pressuring him to block a request for a cardiac surgery program in return for a favorable confirmation vote. Acting Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader and a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan made the accusations against Miller in what is the latest ...

