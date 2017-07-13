Trump’s administration’s first health-care fraud sweep targets doctors, opioids

Share this: Email

The U.S. accused more than 400 doctors, caregivers and others nationwide in health-care frauds it says bilked taxpayers of $1.3 billion, as the Trump administration laid down its intention to pursue excessive medical costs, opioid addiction and drug-related crimes. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in an enforcement announcement Thursday, rolled together dozens of long-running investigations by prosecutors ...