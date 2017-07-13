Quantcast

Wellness retail planned for former Highlandtown teen center

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 13, 2017

A wellness center in Baltimore’s Highlandtown neighborhood is set to open shop next month in a property previously used as a teen center. The SEYA CrossFit and Wellness Center has leased roughly 5,000 square feet of space at 3301 Eastern Ave. and will offer a variety of services, including hydrotherapy and acupuncture. “We consider Highlandtown the up ...

