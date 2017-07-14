Quantcast

Protesters, bystanders arrested for walking on Baltimore interstate file suit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 14, 2017

The Baltimore Police Department has been accused of unlawfully arresting and detaining 65 protesters who entered Interstate 83 during a march last year during the city's Artscape festival. A proposed class-action lawsuit, filed Friday in Baltimore City Circuit Court, seeks damages for false arrest, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, assault, negligence and violations of the Maryland Declaration ...

Issue:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo