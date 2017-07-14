Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Comfort takes job with contractor that does business with his former agency

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 14, 2017

The former head of the Maryland Transportation Administration has taken a position with a company that has a $15 million contract with his former agency. Paul Comfort, who was abruptly ousted in June from his position as administrator of the state transit agency, joined Trapeze Group this month as vice president of business development. The company was ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo