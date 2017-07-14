Quantcast

Cardin’s horrible deal for wildlife

By: Commentary: July 14, 2017

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, joined forces last week with the one of the Senate’s least environmentally friendly senators, Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, to introduce the cynically named “Hunting Heritage and Environmental Legacy Preservation for Wildlife Act,” which would weaken the Endangered Species Act by stripping federal protections for endangered gray wolves in the ...

