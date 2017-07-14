John Burger, Yoon Shin and Gerard Athaide | Loyola Sellenger School

Three members of the faculty at Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management were recently named scholars.

John Burger, Ph.D., professor of economics, was awarded Sellinger’s Research Impact Fellowship for the next three years.

As the Research Impact Fellow, Burger will conduct research with demonstrable practical relevance to business and society that qualifies for publication in scholarly journals.

Burger will also engage in internal and external professional service.

Yoon Shin, Ph.D., associate professor of finance, was named Sellinger’s Travelers Finance Faculty Scholar for the next three years.

As the Travelers Finance Faculty Scholar, Shin will maintain and build relationships with financial institutions in the region. In addition, Shin will continue to publish work in scholarly journals, teach and support research development among Sellinger faculty.

Gerard Athaide, Ph.D., professor of marketing, was named Sellinger’s Busch Faculty Scholar for the next three years.

As the Busch Faculty Scholar, Athaide will work with the business and management community and conduct theoretical and applied research in innovation management.

In addition, Athaide will teach an advanced seminar and organize a conference as a forum for the business and academic communities.

