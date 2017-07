Selzer Gurvitch Rabin Wertheimer & Polott, P.C. , a full-service law firm in the Washington area for 35 years, announced the hiring of Jonathan Pisha as a partner and a member of the Banking/Lender Representation and Corporate/Business practice groups.

