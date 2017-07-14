Quantcast

Here’s why a Md. firm is buying a smallpox vaccine business for $125M

By: Tim Curtis July 14, 2017

A Maryland life sciences company is acquiring a smallpox vaccine business from a French drug company in a deal worth up to $125 million. Emergent BioSolutions Inc., of Gaithersburg, has agreed to buy the Acam2000 smallpox vaccine business from Sanofi in a cash deal, with $97.5 million paid up front and as much as $27.5 million ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo