Quantcast

Md. genomic analysis firm states pricing of $10M public offering

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2017

A Maryland genomic analysis firm plans to raise about $10 million through a public offering. Gaithersburg-based OpGen Inc. will offer 25 million units for 40 cents each. Each unit is made of a share of common stock or its equivalent and a common warrant to buy one share of common stock. Each common warrant has an exercise price of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo