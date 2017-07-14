Quantcast

Feds close complaint into canceled Baltimore Red Line

By: Associated Press July 14, 2017

The U.S. Department of Transportation has closed a complaint alleging that Maryland officials discriminated against African Americans when they canceled a light-rail line in Baltimore. The Washington Post reports that a letter sent to state officials Thursday states that the agency will "administratively close the complaint without finding." Two complaints, consolidated into one, alleged that African Americans in ...

