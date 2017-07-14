Md. Labor Secretary Schulz to speak at 2017 Power Connections Breakfast

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Maryland Secretary of Labor, Licensing & Regulation Kelly M. Schulz will be the guest speaker at the 2017 Power Connections Breakfast Aug. 16 from 7:30 to 9:30 at the Maritime Conference Center, 692 Maritime Blvd., in Linthicum. The breakfast, sponsored by The BWI Business Partnership Inc., the Central Maryland Chamber and more than 10 other associations ...