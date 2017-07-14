Quantcast

Judges to hear arguments in Maryland redistricting suit

By: Associated Press July 14, 2017

A three-judge panel is scheduled to hear arguments in a federal lawsuit against Maryland's congressional redistricting map. The hearing is scheduled for U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Friday. The panel will hear arguments about whether to stay the case while the U.S. Supreme Court considers a similar case in Wisconsin that alleges partisan gerrymandering. Plaintiffs in the ...

