Report: Minority-owned employer firms increased in 2015 

Minority-owned employer firms in the United States increased by approximately 4.9 percent in 2015 to 996,248 from 949,318 in 2014, according to findings released Friday from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2015 Annual Survey of Entrepreneurs. Payroll and employment for minority-owned employer firms in the nation also increased from 2014 to 2015 by approximately 7 percent ($237.5 billion to $254 ...