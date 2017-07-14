Quantcast

Report: Minority-owned employer firms increased in 2015 

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2017

Minority-owned employer firms in the United States increased by approximately 4.9 percent in 2015 to 996,248 from 949,318 in 2014, according to findings released Friday from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2015 Annual Survey of Entrepreneurs. Payroll and employment for minority-owned employer firms in the nation also increased from 2014 to 2015 by approximately 7 percent ($237.5 billion to $254 ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo