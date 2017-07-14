Todd English to open cafe in Maryland Live Casino Hotel

It’s been quite a week for the Maryland casino culinary scene.

On Wednesday, Gordon Ramsay announced his steak restaurant, which is set to open in Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino before the end of the year.

Todd English followed close behind Friday with the announcement of his new restaurant, David’s Cafe, set to debut when the The Cordish Companies’ Maryland Live Casino Hotel opens in early 2018.

The two chefs will go head to head in 2018 with their dueling casino restaurants.

English is known for his work on television, with his Emmy-nominated show “Food Trip with Todd English,” and in print with his four critically acclaimed cookbooks. English has also opened two restaurants in Massachusetts, and one in Washington, D.C.

David’s Cafe will be open 24/7, and will serve Mediterranean, Asian and American dishes alongside Maryland delicacies.

“I’ve been in the D.C. area for many years, but this is my first restaurant in Maryland and I can’t think of a more exciting place to establish it than at the new luxury Live Hotel,” English said in a news release.

The restaurant was named in honor of Cordish Companies chairman David Cordish and will offer breakfast, Cordish’s favorite meal, around the clock. It will also feature international menu items, in honor of Cordish’s travels around the globe.

“A long life has brought me the honor of many exciting experiences, but having a namesake restaurant created by one of the world’s premier chefs is just a thrill,” Cordish said in a statement.