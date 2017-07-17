Anne Arundel Medical announces intention to terminate contract with CareFirst

Share this: Email

Anne Arundel Medical Center will terminate its contract with CareFirst if the insurer does not increase proposed reimbursement rates, the system announced Monday. Termination would make the medical center and its affiliates an out-of-network provider for CareFirst members. Terminating the contract would affect patients at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Anne Arundel Medical Group, Anne Arundel Diagnostics Imaging, and ...