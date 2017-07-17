Quantcast

Anne Arundel Medical announces intention to terminate contract with CareFirst

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter July 17, 2017

Anne Arundel Medical Center will terminate its contract with CareFirst if the insurer does not increase proposed reimbursement rates, the system announced Monday. Termination would make the medical center and its affiliates an out-of-network provider for CareFirst members. Terminating the contract would affect patients at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Anne Arundel Medical Group, Anne Arundel Diagnostics Imaging, and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo