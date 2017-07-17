Quantcast

Application period open for Md. HIMSS chapter IT scholarship program

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2017

The Maryland HIMSS Chapter is calling for applications of its $2,500 Health IT scholarship program.  Every year, Maryland HIMSS awards two students actively enrolled in a health care information technology and/or computer science related degree program. In addition to the $2,500.00 award, recipients will also receive honorary Maryland HIMSS chapter membership for one year, admittance into ...

