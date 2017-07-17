Quantcast

Public charter schools get equal transportation funding, Md. high court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 17, 2017

Maryland’s public charter schools are entitled to the same level of transportation funding that public non-charter school students receive in the same county, a divided Maryland high court has held. The requirement for commensurate funding applies even if the charter school does not provide transportation for its students, the Court of Appeals said in its ...

