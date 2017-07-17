Quantcast

Delta Bingo’s Md. locations get new software

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2017

Table Trac Inc. has signed a purchase agreement to install its management system at the Delta Bingo locations in Laurel and Waysons. Table Trac will provide Delta Bingo with a complete suite of gaming management products that includes reporting, auditing, accounting, patron management, dispatching, along with marketing and promotional solutions, which assist in creating player loyalty ...

