Lynn Finckel | RE/MAX Components

Lynn Finckel, a Realtor with RE/MAX Components who has dedicated over 15 years to the credit union and real estate industries, has been named to the credit union’s board of directors. She previously served as a board member with the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors Federal Credit Union.

As a team with her husband Steve Finckel, She has guided home buyers and sellers in Baltimore city, Baltimore County, Harford County and the surrounding areas. She also served as the president of the Greater Baltimore Women’s Council of Realtors, and was awarded WCR Member of the Year in 2002.

