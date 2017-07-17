Quantcast

A lawyer’s lawyer, taken far too soon

By: Steven I. Platt July 17, 2017

Robert Julian Zarbin, Esq., died Saturday, July 8, far too soon at the age of 56. He was president and longtime board member of the Maryland Association of Justice, president of the James C. Cawood American Inn of Court, past delegate and president of The Council of Presidents of the American Association for Justice, member ...
