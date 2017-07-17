Jeff Trice | Dorchester County

Jeff Trice has been named the economic development director in Dorchester County.

Most recently, Trice was the director of business solutions for the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation where he worked with federal agencies, defense contractors, airlines and other businesses to expand the county’s employment base.

An experienced business veteran, Trice has launched workforce initiatives, created training programs and grown jobs at the county, regional and state level throughout Maryland. He’s also started three businesses during his career.

From 2010 to 2016, Trice was business services program manager for the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing & Regulation.

