Baltimore company fighting opioid addiction with a Snapchat-style app

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter July 18, 2017

The camera on your smartphone normally used to capture selfies might help fight the opioid crisis. Baltimore startup emocha Mobile Health has found success using a video app for patients taking drugs for tuberculosis and hepatitis C. With a $1.7 million research grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the company has now set its ...

