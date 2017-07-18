Brian White | Creative Print Group

The Y in Central Maryland announced the addition of Brian White, the founder of Creative Print Group, to its Southern Baltimore Community Leadership Board. The board promotes and supports the Y’s mission and programs in the local community, and raises funds to support the Y’s community outreach activities and scholarship programs.

After growing up in his family’s small printing business and learning the sales side of the business, White founded Creative Print Group in 1988. Creative Print Group has grown into one of the most respected commercial printing and marketing companies in the area, with a client list that includes the Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Maryland Institute College of Art, the University of Maryland, Mercy Medical Center and Urban Land Institute.

