Quantcast

House gives go-ahead for Washington Metro safety commission

By: Associated Press Kevin Freking July 18, 2017

WASHINGTON — The House approved legislation Monday giving the go-ahead for a new safety watchdog for the passenger rail system serving commuters and visitors in and around the nation's capital. After a series of critical lapses, the Obama administration directed the Federal Transit Administration in late 2015 to oversee safety for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo