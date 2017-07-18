Corin Tahinos | Warschawski

Corin Tahinos has been promoted to designer at Warschawski, a full-service advertising and marketing agency in Baltimore.

Tahinos will assume an increased leadership role on a wide range of photography, print and digital design projects supporting integrated marketing communications campaigns.

Since joining Warschawski in 2016 as a junior designer, Tahinos has led multiple photo shoots and assisted in the design of print collateral, websites, e-mails, rich media digital advertisements and other projects for many of the agency’s clients, including: Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, GridLion, Heritage Training & Shooting Center, Alex Cooper Auctioneers, McGregor Industries, Biologics Consulting, Medical Mutual, and ClearShark H20, among others.

