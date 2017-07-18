FEATURED MOVER | Mireille Grangenois, Morgan State University

Mireille Grangenois, the former publisher of The Chronicle of Higher Education, has been named the interim general manager of Morgan State University’s WEAA-FM (89.9), an NPR-member public radio station.

Grangenois, a former journalist who began her professional news career in Baltimore, is an accomplished media executive with extensive marketing, sales, audience development, and leadership experience.

Previously, Grangenois was the publisher of The Chronicle of Higher Education and the Chronicle of Philanthropy for eight years. Prior to that, she was managing director at Burson-Marsteller, a New York-based global public relations and communications firm, as well as vice president of interactive media, marketing and advertising with the Baltimore Sun, general manager with Tribune Interactive, director of online retail sales with The Washington Post Co., retail director for Philadelphia Newspapers Inc., and director of minority affairs for the American Society of Newspaper Editors.

ABOUT MIREILLE GRANGENOIS

Resides in:

Columbia

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in journalism from New York University

How do you see Morgan State’s learning lab shaping tomorrow’s digital journalists?

As a university funded radio station created 40 years ago, WEAA is in the unique position to serve as a learning lab for the school’s students in several ways, including digital journalism. I imagine a real-world learning environment, with students working alongside professionals, getting exposed to the exciting and challenging journalistic and business conditions of media, especially digital. Our students can possess a dual fluency essential to professional success, which positions them to innovate, lead or contribute to journalism and to editorial enterprises around the world.

If you had not chosen media as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Architecture or interior design – I never cease being awed by the combination of form and function.

Favorite vacation:

Maui this Spring was the most recent. Paris and anywhere in France with my husband, always my favorite.

When I want to relax, I … :

I head straight for the beach.

Favorite movie:

“The Godfather, Part II”

Favorite quotation:

“To achieve greatness, start where you are, use what you have, do what you can.” — Arthur Ashe

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.