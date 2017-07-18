For bar exam, think peanuts, Cracker Jack and torts

I’d bet my law license that everyone studying for next week’s bar exam has received unsolicited advice on how best to prepare for the test: Make sure to take a bar review class, pace yourself, get plenty of sleep, don’t over-think the multiple choice, multi-state section, etc.

But here’s some advice you haven’t heard: Take your law materials, head to the major league ballpark of your choice, purchase bleacher tickets and study away from the first pitch to the last.

At this point you’re probably thinking, “What are you [present participle] crazy? This is perhaps the most important test of my professional life and you want me to study among an inebriated multitude? What fool would take that advice?”

The answers to your questions, in order, are “Perhaps,” “Yes” and “Carter G. Phillips, chair of Sidley Austin LLP’s executive committee and possessor of an impressive winning percentage before the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Phillips prepared for the Illinois bar exam, which he passed, from the bleachers at Wrigley Field in Chicago.