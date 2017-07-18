Quantcast

Montgomery County Council to vote on Potomac River crossing

By: Associated Press July 18, 2017

ROCKVILLE — The Montgomery County Council is scheduled to vote on a resolution opposing a new Potomac River bridge crossing. The vote is scheduled for Tuesday in Rockville. The proposed project would include extending Route 28 in Virginia to the portion of the Intercounty County Connector that is in Montgomery County. The council is also scheduled to vote ...

