Quantcast

No Trump slump in tourism but there could be a Trump bump

By: Associated Press Beth J. Harpaz July 18, 2017

Last winter, the U.S. tourism industry fretted that Trump administration policies might lead to a "Trump slump" in travel. But those fears may have been premature. International arrivals and travel-related spending are up in 2017 compared with the same period in 2016. There might even be a "Trump bump," says Roger Dow, CEO of the U.S. Travel ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo