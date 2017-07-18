No Trump slump in tourism but there could be a Trump bump

Last winter, the U.S. tourism industry fretted that Trump administration policies might lead to a "Trump slump" in travel. But those fears may have been premature. International arrivals and travel-related spending are up in 2017 compared with the same period in 2016. There might even be a "Trump bump," says Roger Dow, CEO of the U.S. Travel ...