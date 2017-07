Nyia Curtis was sworn in as the student member of the board of trustees for Anne Arundel Community College July 14 by Robert Duckworth, the clerk of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County. The AACC board of trustees is one of few community college boards where the student member votes.

