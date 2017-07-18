Quantcast

Hogan appointee will lose health insurance in standoff with legislature

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 18, 2017

An ongoing dispute over two top state appointments will deny at least one of them — a breast cancer survivor — health insurance, according to a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan. Douglass Mayer, Hogan's spokesman, said budget language that prohibits the payment of salaries to acting Planning Secretary Wendi W. Peters and acting Health Secretary Dennis ...

