Quantcast

Sojourner-Douglass mulls Supreme Court petition

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 18, 2017

Sojourner-Douglass College’s last chance to regain its accreditation would be in the hands of the Supreme Court. A U.S. District Court judge granted summary judgment last year in favor of the accrediting agency, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the decision in April and denied the college's ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo