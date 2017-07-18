Quantcast

Under Armour, Lululemon in sports bra spat

Rare patent lawsuit over design comes as market for garments continues to grow

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Abha Bhattarai July 18, 2017

The battle for a better bra is heading to court. Lululemon Athletica is suing Under Armour for allegedly copying a sports bra design, showing just how critical it has become for retailers to reinvent the ubiquitous undergarment. According to Lululemon, its $52 Energy Bra – which has four straps that criss-cross in the back – "does it ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo