Under Armour, Lululemon in sports bra spat

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The battle for a better bra is heading to court. Lululemon Athletica is suing Under Armour for allegedly copying a sports bra design, showing just how critical it has become for retailers to reinvent the ubiquitous undergarment. According to Lululemon, its $52 Energy Bra – which has four straps that criss-cross in the back – "does it ...