Baltimore apartment, commercial building sold for $1.25M

A mixed-use commercial and apartment building in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood sold for $1.25 million. SVN Realsite represented the seller SMJ Baltimore in the deal for the 8,930-square-foot building at 1015-1017 Cathedral Apartments. The buildings date back to 1900 and consist of nine apartments, two street-level retail spaces and a garage. "We continue to see a high ...