Baltimore prosecutors drop some cases involving officer accused of planting evidence

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 19, 2017

Baltimore city prosecutors on Wednesday dismissed some of the cases involving an officer apparently caught on his own body camera planting drugs that resulted in a criminal arrest as the public defender’s office asked for an accounting of more than 50 active cases involving the officer. Officer Richard Pinheiro’s body camera-captured footage, recorded in January and ...

