Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

$1M renovation underway in downtown Towson

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 19, 2017

Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC and partner Cicero Capital Partners have launched a $1 million interior and exterior renovation of the five-story office building at 210 Allegheny Ave. in downtown Towson. The firms purchased the building, formerly occupied by law firm Venable LLP, in fall of last year. Upgrades to the property include a new coating ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo