Devon Pickney | Maller Wealth Advisors

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2017

pinkney-devon-maller-wealth-advisorsMaller Wealth Advisors, a wealth management firm based in Hunt Valley, promoted Devon Pinkney to chief marketing and experience coordinator.

In her position, Pinkney manages client relationships, coordinates client events and experiences and handles charitable contributions, sponsorships and award nominations. Prior to her promotion, Pinkney was director of first impressions, where she welcomed visiting clients, received incoming calls and administered office functions.

