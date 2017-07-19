Dhillon making big promises in Baltimore, but can he deliver?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Kahan S. Dhillon Jr., 37, a stocky man with a neatly trimmed beard and wearing a black pin-striped suit and a black turban, arrived at Capital Grille on Pratt Street in downtown Baltimore with a joke prepared. It was a muggy July afternoon, and Dhillon, a Sikh, was quick to quip about the heat and the ...